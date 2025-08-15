Monsoon will only bring a few thunderstorms over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air arrives this weekend and will limit thunderstorm activity, but temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages.

Saturday, the focus of isolated thunderstorms will be over Cochise County and the focus will shift to Santa Cruz County on Sunday.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

High pressure returns for the upcoming week and will boost our high temperatures back into the low 100s along with keeping monsoon activity low.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

