Monsoon will not be as active for the weekend as drier, more stable air returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will become a bit less active for the weekend as some drier, more stable air returns to southern Arizona.

Scattered thunderstorms will still be possible with most activity happening to the east of Tucson.

A few of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding, especially over areas that have received heavy rain over the past few days.

Temperatures will remain quite nice for this time of the year with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

Monsoon activity will increase as we go into Monday and Tuesday.

Until then, have a great and safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

