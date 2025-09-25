Monsoon will bring some strong thunderstorms with heavy rain to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is looking to go out with a big finish this year!

The combination of abundant moisture and a low pressure system will combine to create numerous thunderstorms across southeastern Arizona.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the highest chance of rain occurring Friday.

Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty outflow wind, blowing dust, hail, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

Flood Watches have already been posted and will be in effect from Thursday morning through Saturday evening including the Tucson metro area.

Up to 2" of rain will be possible in the lower elevations with up to 3" of accumulation in the mountains.

Along with the rain and clouds, cooler temperatures will arrive and we'll see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Pay close attention to the weather over the next few days and we’ll keep you posted on all the latest watches, warnings and advisories.

Cochise County Forecast

