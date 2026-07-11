Monsoon will bring more weekend thunderstorms with the potential for some heavy rain and localized flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be active across southern Arizona through the weekend and a few thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

The heaviest of the rain will likely occur to the south of the Tucson metro area where some thunderstorms could produce over 0.50” of rain.

Temperatures will cool down a few degrees and hover a bit closer to 100° as we get into the weekend and go through most of next week.

Monsoon will stay active for much of next week with a chance of thunderstorms each day.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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