Monsoon will bring more thunderstorms for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active to finish the week as plenty of moisture and some atmospheric instability combine to produce more thunderstorms.

A few of us may get our day started with some thunder as a few overnight thunderstorms linger into the early morning hours, particularly south of Tucson.

Friday afternoon and evening will bring another round of thunderstorms which will be capable of producing more heavy rain, localized flooding and even some small hail.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s to finish the week before we see highs climb back into the low 100s by the middle of next week.

Monsoon is nearing the end of its 2025 run, but there is a chance it will be able to go out on a positive note with more moisture heading our way for the end of the month.

Cochise County Forecast

