Monsoon will bring isolated thunderstorms for Labor Day weekend followed by a better chance of rain next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Labor Day weekend will bring isolated thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona as the monsoon tries to keep going.

Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for thunderstorms, but our atmosphere will be lacking some of the energy needed to lift the air and form widespread thunderstorms.

A few of the thunderstorms could bring some heavy rain and localized flooding, particularly to already saturated areas south and east of Tucson.

Some pleasant temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great, safe Labor Day weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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