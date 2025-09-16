Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon will bring a few more thunderstorms to southern Arizona

A little moisture will continue to stream across southern Arizona which will bring a few more thunderstorms through the end of the week
Isolated thunderstorms expected through the end of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will try to bring a few more thunderstorms to southern Arizona as moisture continues to stream in from the south.

As we have been seeing, most of the rain will fall to the east and south of Tucson.

A little better chance of rain will arrive later in the week before drier air returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will remain running just a little above seasonal averages with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Take in what the monsoon brings while it lasts!

