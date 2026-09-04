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Monsoon will bring a few more thunderstorms to end the week along with slightly below average temperatures

Monsoon will bring a few thunderstorms to end the week along with relatively comfortable temperatures
Fewer thunderstorms to finish the week
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will continue to see a few thunderstorms to finish the week and go into the weekend, but no widespread rain is expected.

Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for a few more thunderstorms and some of them could produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temperatures will remain relatively comfortable for this time of the year, highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend along with overnight lows in the 70s.

A better chance of rain returns by the middle of next week to help keep the monsoon going a little longer.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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