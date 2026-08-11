Monsoon will be active through the middle of the week with a high risk of strong thunderstorms and flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be quite active as we go through the middle of the week and some flooding will be possible, especially around areas that are already saturated from recent heavy rainfall.

A Flood Watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening as there is a potential for more flooding across all of southern Arizona.

High temperatures will remain in the the 90s through the end of the week and climb back into the low 100s for the weekend as drier air returns to the region.

Pay close attention to the weather if you’re going to be out and about over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

