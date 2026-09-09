Monsoon will be active through the end of the week with heavy rain and localized flooding possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active throughout southern Arizona as we go through the end of the week.

Plenty of moisture and an unstable atmosphere will help produce thunderstorms that could bring some more heavy rain and gusty wind.

The heaviest of rain is expected to the south and east of Tucson, but even the metro area has a decent chance of seeing a few thunderstorms through Friday.

High temperatures will gradually cool back into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Monsoon is showing signs of staying strong going into the middle of September!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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