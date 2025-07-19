Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon will be a bit more active for the weekend

The weekend will bring a bit busier monsoon pattern to southeastern Arizona, but temperatures will continue to stay quite warm
A better chance of rain for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring a little better chance of rain to southeastern Arizona, but the best chances still remain to the south and southeast of Tucson.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain as they drift slowly to the west-northwest and there will be some localized flooding mainly over Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Tucson will have a slight chance of thunderstorms through the weekend to help cool our temperatures down a few degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected going into the week, but drier air and hotter temperatures return for the end of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

