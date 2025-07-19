Monsoon will be a bit more active for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring a little better chance of rain to southeastern Arizona, but the best chances still remain to the south and southeast of Tucson.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain as they drift slowly to the west-northwest and there will be some localized flooding mainly over Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Tucson will have a slight chance of thunderstorms through the weekend to help cool our temperatures down a few degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected going into the week, but drier air and hotter temperatures return for the end of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

