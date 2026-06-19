Monsoon takes a break as moisture moves out and hot, dry air returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather is returning to southern Arizona and will put the monsoon on hold for the next several days.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s to end the week and remain at those levels through Father’s Day.

Summer officially arrives early Sunday morning with the arrival of the summer solstice at 1:24 am.

Our weather will certainly feel like summer when temperatures soar back into the 105° to 107° range as we go into the middle of next week.

Monsoon takes a break as we return to typical hot, dry, sunny June weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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