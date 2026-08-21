Monsoon struggles to overcome hot temperatures as Extreme Heat Warnings get extended into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will do its best to overcome extreme heat over the next few days, but it looks like the heat has the upper hand.

Extreme Heat Warnings have been extended into Saturday evening because this heat shows no signs of letting up over the next few days.

Monsoon will still bring a few thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona to help cool a few of us down, but most of us won’t see much rain.

Looking ahead, hot temperatures will stay with us all the way through the middle of next week with just isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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