Monsoon stays more active through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The monsoon has become more active and will deliver more thunderstorms to southern Arizona tomorrow.

Tonight, in Tucson, we'll see isolated thunderstorms early, followed by clearing skies overnight along with a low temperature of 76 degrees.

Cooler weather and a good chance of rain will continue before hot and dry conditions return.

High temperatures will stay in the mid 90s through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday, monsoon will stay active, and we could see some more isolated flooding across southern Arizona.

By Wednesday, drier air returns, and high temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s and low 100s to finish the week.

The monsoon will stay quiet to finish the week before isolated thunderstorms return early next week.

Cochise County Forecast

