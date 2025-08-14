Monsoon stays busy to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be quite busy to finish the week as more moisture and increasing instability combine to create numerous thunderstorms across southern Arizona.

As has been the case, most of the thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson and some of those could cause some localized flooding as we go into Friday afternoon and evening.

Tucson will also see a decent chance of rain before drier air returns for the weekend.

High temperatures will slide into the upper 90s to finish the week and we'll stay with that temperature trend all through the weekend.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected this weekend and that trend will carry us into the middle of next week along with high temperatures returning to the low 100s.

Enjoy the more active monsoon and cooler temperatures while they last!

Cochise County Forecast

