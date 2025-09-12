Monsoon stays active to finish the week before drier air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture will continue to linger across southeastern Arizona as we bring the week to a close and this will help fuel a few more monsoon thunderstorms.

As we have seen the past few days, most thunderstorms will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s all the way through the weekend and into next week.

Dry air returns through the weekend, but a little more moisture arrives early in the week along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Enjoy this taste of monsoon while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

