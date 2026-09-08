Monsoon stays active as we move closer to mid-September and will bring more rain through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even though we are entering the second week of September, monsoon will continue to bring a steady dose of thunderstorms to southern Arizona.

Sufficient moisture and instability in our atmosphere will provide the necessary ingredients to produce some thunderstorms all through the end of the week.

Wednesday and Thursday appear to be the days with the best chance of rain, but most activity will occur to the south and southeast of Tucson.

Triple-digit heat will gradually give way to highs in the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week as the chance for rain increases.

Monsoon continues!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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