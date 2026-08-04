Monsoon returns and will remain active the rest of the week which will help keep extreme heat away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has come back to life and will remain active through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The best chance of rain will continue to be east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a decent chance of seeing some rain over the next few days.

As is usually the case, the thunderstorms that do develop will be capable of producing 60 mph wind along with heavy rain which could cause some localized flooding.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s through the rest of the week and overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s.

Monsoon has returned!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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