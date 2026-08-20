Monsoon remains active through the end of the week which may help ease some of the extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has become more active and will continue to bring a better chance of rain to southern Arizona over the next few days.

Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening, but a more active monsoon will help keep temperatures a little cooler for some of us.

Through the end of the week, high temperatures could continue to climb as high as 110° from Tucson to the west along with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Looking into the weekend, monsoon will continue to bring a few thunderstorms to southern Arizona before drier air returns next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

