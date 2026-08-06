Monsoon remains active through the end of the week and all the way into the middle of next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a decent chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona over the next several days.

The best chance of rain will remain east and south of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a good chance of seeing some rain through the end of the week and into the weekend.

These thunderstorms will have the potential to bring wind gusts over 60 mph, blowing dust, heavy rain and some localized flooding.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees with the Tucson metro area close to 105° to end the week and start the weekend.

A good chance of thunderstorms continues into next week along with highs dropping back into the upper 90s by the middle of the week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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