Monsoon remains active through the end of the week
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — An ideal setup for monsoon will continue to bring an ample amount of moisture across southeastern Arizona which will be the fuel for more thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be a quieter day for monsoon, but activity will increase for the end of the week.

In typical monsoon fashion, thunderstorms will be scattered and not all of us will get rain.

However, with the current weather pattern, we will all have a decent chance of seeing some rain.

Temperatures will remain quite warm through the end of the week as highs climb back into the low 100s.

After daytime highs in the low 100s, a nice thunderstorm cool down would be nice!

