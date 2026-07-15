Monsoon remains active and will likely bring heavier rain and cooler temperatures by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active across southern Arizona as moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday will bring similar activity to what we have seen to start the week, but an additional surge of moisture arrives Thursday which will produce more thunderstorms with a better chance of heavy rain.

The flash flood threat increases Thursday and will continue to be elevated through Friday as already saturated ground will have a difficult time absorbing more heavy rainfall.

High temperatures, in Tucson, will drop into the lower 90s with overnight lows falling into the lower 70s by the end of the week.

After a busier stretch from Thursday into Friday, monsoon activity will slow down a bit for the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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