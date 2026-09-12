Monsoon remain active through the weekend and into the middle of next week as moisture stays in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain active through the weekend and into the middle of next week as moisture continues to fuel thunderstorms across southeastern Arizona.

The most likely areas to receive measurable rain will be to the south, southeast and east of Tucson.

Some localized flooding will be possible in areas that are already saturated from recent rain such as portions of Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Tucson will see a better chance of thunderstorms by the middle of next week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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