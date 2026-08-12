Monsoon may bring more heavy rain for the middle of the week before taking a break for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a good chance of rain to southern Arizona as we go through the middle of the week with the possibility of more localized flooding.

We may even see some rare early morning thunderstorms to start Wednesday and Thursday as some energy works through our atmosphere.

Drier weather will take over as we go into the end of the week and the weekend with only a slim chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will remain in the 90s through the end of the week and climb back into the low 100s as we go through the weekend with that trend continuing into the early part of the upcoming week.

Not everyone will get rain over the next couple of days, but we all have a better chance before monsoon takes a break this weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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