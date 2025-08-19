Monsoon gives way to more extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will bring some more thunderstorms to southern Arizona as we go through the middle of the week, but high pressure will bring extreme heat to finish the week.

Tuesday will bring the best chance of rain and a few thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding.

The bigger weather story will be the return of extreme heat through the end of the week.

Extreme Heat Warnings have been posted and will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Friday evening as high temperatures climb as high as 110° in some desert locations.

Make sure you factor the extreme heat into your outdoor plans to avoid being out in the heat of the day.

Cochise County Forecast

