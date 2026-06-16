Monsoon gets off to a good start with a few more thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon got off to a great start with record rainfall of 0.40” being recorded at the Tucson International Airport!

Just enough moisture will remain over southern Arizona through the middle of the week to produce a few more thunderstorms with most activity being focused to the south and southeast of Tucson.

Tuesday, high temperatures will climb close to 105° before dropping into the low 100s for the end of the week and the weekend.

By Friday, drier air returns and will keep us dry through the weekend into the beginning of the upcoming week.

Let’s hope today is a good sign for monsoon!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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