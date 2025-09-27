Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon fades away as we go through the weekend

Low pressure will move northeast through the weekend and bring drier air to southern Arizona along with some cooler temperatures
Flood risk decreases to start the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will slow down over the weekend as low pressure starts to move to the northeast.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but most thunderstorms will occur to the northeast of Tucson.

Cooler temperatures will arrive and keep our high temperatures in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend.

Dry air and warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to make it feel a bit more like fall at night.

Have a great, safe weekend!

