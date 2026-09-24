Monsoon continues to bring a chance of rain to southern Arizona and will do so even into early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture will continue to stream over southern Arizona to bring a few more showers before dry weather returns.
For Thursday, most rain will occur to the east of Tucson with a few stronger thunderstorms possibly causing a little more localized flooding over already saturated areas.
Drier air returns for the end of the week and will allow high temperatures to climb back into the mid-90s through the weekend.
We still have our eye on Hurricane Polo which could send some moisture our way beginning Sunday.
This will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms from late Sunday into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
Monsoon isn’t quite finished yet!
Cochise County Forecast
——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS