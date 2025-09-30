Monsoon comes to an end under lots of clear sky with no rain in sight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will come to a finish with lots of sunshine and temperatures running above seasonal averages.

A quiet weather pattern is settling over southern Arizona and will keep us dry for the next several days.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s.

By the end of the week, low pressure moves a bit closer to Arizona and will bring breezy conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Even though daytime temperatures will still be quite warm, the evening and morning weather will be spectacular!

Cochise County Forecast

