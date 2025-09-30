Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon comes to an end under lots of clear sky with no rain in sight

Monsoon will finish under a dry weather pattern that will have our temperatures running above average as we get ready to enter October
A warm, dry end to monsoon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will come to a finish with lots of sunshine and temperatures running above seasonal averages.

A quiet weather pattern is settling over southern Arizona and will keep us dry for the next several days.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s.

By the end of the week, low pressure moves a bit closer to Arizona and will bring breezy conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Even though daytime temperatures will still be quite warm, the evening and morning weather will be spectacular!

