Monsoon brings a few more showers to southeastern Arizona and Hurricane Polo could bring more rain next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fall officially arrived Tuesday afternoon, but the weather is still feeling more like monsoon as moisture continues to stream in from the south.

A chance of rain will remain over southeastern Arizona through Thursday evening with the best chance of rain occurring to the east of Tucson.

Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the 80s before warming back into the mid-90s for the end of the week and the weekend.

Another chance of rain arrives early next week as some moisture from, what is now Hurricane Polo, moves across southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

The calendar now says fall, but the monsoon stays alive!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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