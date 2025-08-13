Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon brings a better chance of rain through the end of the week

Monsoon will remain a bit more active to finish the week and this will also help bring slightly cooler temperatures to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain a bit more active as we go into the end of the week.

Thursday is not expected to be quite as active as Friday, but both days will bring a decent chance of rain to southern Arizona.

Along with monsoon being more active, we will also be able to see temperatures drop a few more degrees.

Highs will fall back into the upper 90s along with overnight lows in the upper 70s to take us through the weekend.

Drier air arrives this weekend and will keep our rain chances lower, but we'll still see isolated thunderstorms throughout the region.

There is still hope for some rain!

