Monsoon becomes much more active this weekend and a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through Sunday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be quite active this weekend and could bring some strong thunderstorms along with some heavy rain back to southern Arizona.

A Flood Watch has been posted for much of south-central Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, that will be in effect from Saturday morning through late Sunday night.

Lots of moisture will combine with some instability in our atmosphere to produce some thunderstorms that could produce over an inch of rain which will cause some localized flooding.

With the increased cloud cover and rain chances, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 90s by Sunday.

Have a great, safe weekend and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the sky over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

