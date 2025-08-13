Monsoon becomes more active through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will remain more active through the end of the week thanks to more moisture and a little more instability being found in our atmosphere.

As we have seen, the best chance of thunderstorms will be east and south of Tucson.

However, Tucson will see a better chance of rain from Wednesday through Friday.

Some thunderstorms will be strong and produce lots of outflow wind and blowing dust along with some brief heavy rain.

Thanks to a more active monsoon pattern, we will also see cooler temperatures heading our way.

By the end of the week, highs will drop back into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

We're making slow progress with a more active monsoon!

Cochise County Forecast

