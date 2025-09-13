Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon becomes less active through the weekend as drier air returns

Drier air arrives for the weekend, but monsoon will bring a few more thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona
Rain chances go down this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier weather trend arrives this weekend, but we will still see a few showers and thunderstorms to the southeast of Tucson to begin the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Early in the week, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s as heat begins to build across southern Arizona.

A little more moisture arrives and will bring isolated thunderstorms through the end of the week, but no widespread rain is expected.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

