Monsoon becomes less active through the weekend as drier air returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier weather trend arrives this weekend, but we will still see a few showers and thunderstorms to the southeast of Tucson to begin the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Early in the week, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s as heat begins to build across southern Arizona.

A little more moisture arrives and will bring isolated thunderstorms through the end of the week, but no widespread rain is expected.

Have a great and safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

