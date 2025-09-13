Monsoon becomes less active through the weekend as drier air returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier weather trend arrives this weekend, but we will still see a few showers and thunderstorms to the southeast of Tucson to begin the weekend.
High temperatures will remain in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Early in the week, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s as heat begins to build across southern Arizona.
A little more moisture arrives and will bring isolated thunderstorms through the end of the week, but no widespread rain is expected.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Cochise County Forecast
