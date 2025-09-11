Monsoon attempts to bring a little more rain to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little moisture will remain over southeastern Arizona through the end of the week and will be able to produce a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Most activity will remain east and southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area has a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will continue running above seasonal averages with highs in the mid to upper 90s all the way through the weekend.

Dry weather is expected to return for the weekend before another slight chance of thunderstorms returns next week.

Let's hope monsoon can produce a little more rain!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

