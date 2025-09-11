Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon attempts to bring a little more rain to southeastern Arizona

Monsoon brings a few more thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona through the end of the week
Monsoon tries to bring more rain before the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little moisture will remain over southeastern Arizona through the end of the week and will be able to produce a few more showers and thunderstorms.

Most activity will remain east and southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area has a slight chance of seeing a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will continue running above seasonal averages with highs in the mid to upper 90s all the way through the weekend.

Dry weather is expected to return for the weekend before another slight chance of thunderstorms returns next week.

Let's hope monsoon can produce a little more rain!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood