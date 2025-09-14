Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon activity slows to start the week

Dry air moving in on Sunday will lead to little to no chance of rain, but slight chances will return later in the week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry air moving in on Sunday will lead to little to no chance of rain, but slight chances will return later in the week.

High temperatures in Tucson this week are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with lows in the low to mid-70s. Slight rain chances return on Tuesday and will stick with us through the week.

Sierra Vista will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s, with lows in the mid-60s.

Cochise County Forecast

Have a great rest of your weekend!
