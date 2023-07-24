Monday forecast brings excessive heat and scattered thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting our work week off with an Excessive Heat Warning that will continue through Wednesday night. Today will be the 39th straight day with a triple digit high temperature in Tucson.
Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the week with Tucson reaching a high near 109 degrees today, about 99 degrees for Sierra Vista.
