Moisture will continue to fuel monsoon thunderstorms through the middle of next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring a few thunderstorms to southern Arizona over the next several days as moisture remains in place.

As we have recently seen, most activity will occur to the south and east of Tucson with only isolated thunderstorms working their way into the metro area.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Next week will bring a little better chance of rain to Tucson and vicinity as high pressure slides east and opens the gate for more thunderstorms a bit farther north.

Monsoon continues!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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