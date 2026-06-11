Moisture is on the way and will bring some thunderstorms along with slightly cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture arrives to end the week and will bring slightly cooler temperatures and, more importantly, a chance of thunderstorms before monsoon officially starts on Monday.

High temperatures will settle into the low 100s along with overnight lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s to finish the week and go through the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur Friday through Sunday with a slight chance of thunderstorms continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

A few thunderstorms could produce some brief heavy rain, but a big concern will be gusty outflow wind which could cause blowing dust.

A nice taste of monsoon before monsoon officially arrives Monday!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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