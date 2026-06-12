Moisture increases and brings a few thunderstorms to southern Arizona with a better chance of weekend rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture continues to increase across southern Arizona and will bring some thunderstorms to finish the week and go through the weekend.

With moisture moving in, high temperatures will drop into the low 100s and overnight lows will remain warmer with morning lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, most thunderstorms will occur to the south and southwest of Tucson as moisture continues to increase from the southwest.

This weekend, additional moisture will spread farther northeast and bring a better chance of rain to all of southeastern Arizona with only a trace to 0.25” of accumulation for most communities.

Thunderstorms will likely produce a bit more rain across Santa Cruz County and southern Cochise County, but the biggest concern will be gusty outflow wind and blowing dust with the thunderstorms that do develop.

A nice taste of monsoon before it officially begins on Monday!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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