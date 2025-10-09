Moisture increases across southern Arizona with the possibility of heavy rain this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture is increasing across southern Arizona and will continue to do so all through the end of the week and the weekend.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday and Friday with most of us receiving less than a half-inch of rain.

A bigger surge of moisture arrives this weekend as remnant moisture arrives from tropical storm Priscilla.

An additional 2 to 3” of rain will be possible and some flooding will be likely, especially throughout Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

Along with the rain, cooler temperatures arrive and we’ll see high temperatures drop into the upper 70s by Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday with drier weather returning by the middle of next week.

We’ll keep you posted on this changing weather as we go through the end of the week!

Cochise County Forecast

