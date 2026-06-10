Moisture heads for southern Arizona to bring a little relief from the heat and to produce a few thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat builds as we go into Wednesday, but slightly cooler temperatures are on the way as some moisture arrives for the end of the week.

Wednesday, Tucson’s high temperature will reach 105° before dropping back into the low 100s to finish the week.

Moisture increases Thursday and will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the day, mainly to the southwest and west of Tucson.

The focus of thunderstorms will move east as we go into Friday and Saturday with a little better coverage of rain, but we’re still not looking for any significant accumulation.

The biggest concern will be thunderstorms producing gusty outflow wind which could cause blowing dust.

Let’s hope for some rain to help cool us off!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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