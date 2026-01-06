Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Mild today, then increasing chances for valley rain and mountain snow

Increasing clouds and normal afternoon highs today, then valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday
Valley rain and high elevation snow chances increase by Wednesday
Mild today, with increasing rain and mountain snow chances
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and mild today. Highs will be similar to yesterday, or slightly warmer.

Our next weather system will arrive Wednesday, bringing widespread valley rain and high elevation snow, followed by yet another cooler weather system Thursday resulting in scattered valley rain
and mountain snow.

This second system will also usher in unseasonably cool temperatures to the area, with a chance for
freezing morning low temperatures across the Tucson Metro Area Friday and Saturday mornings.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism