Mild today, then increasing chances for valley rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and mild today. Highs will be similar to yesterday, or slightly warmer.

Our next weather system will arrive Wednesday, bringing widespread valley rain and high elevation snow, followed by yet another cooler weather system Thursday resulting in scattered valley rain

and mountain snow.

This second system will also usher in unseasonably cool temperatures to the area, with a chance for

freezing morning low temperatures across the Tucson Metro Area Friday and Saturday mornings.

Meteorologist April Madison

