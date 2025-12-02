Mild, breezy, and dry

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temperatures will hover around normal, give or take, with slightly cooler air to end the work week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near normal temperatures will continue today and tomorrow, with slightly cooler air Thursday and Friday.

A weather system passing to our north will bring breezy winds to the area Wednesday and a slight chance of snow showers for the White Mountains Wednesday night.

Dry weather will continue for southeast Arizona Thursday into early next week with high temperatures returning to near seasonable levels this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

