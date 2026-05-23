Memorial Day weekend brings a slight chance of thunderstorms along with slightly warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Memorial Day weekend will begin with lots of sunshine and come to an end with a chance of thundershowers.

A little moisture arrives Sunday which will produce some isolated thunderstorms across southeastern Arizona with a slight chance of rain in Tucson.

For Memorial Day, the moisture moves northeast with the best chance of rain occurring to the east and northeast of Tucson.

High temperatures will gradually climb into the mid-90s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-60s as we go through the weekend.

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend as we recognize those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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