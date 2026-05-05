Low pressure leaves behind cool temperatures and gusty wind before a big warming trend returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system has brought some more rain to southern Arizona but the rain won’t last long.

Tuesday, a few lingering showers and thunderstorms will remain over the higher elevations to the east and northeast of Tucson.

Along with a few lingering showers, some cooler air will be drawn across the region with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday.

By the end of the week, lots of sunshine and high pressure will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 90s from Friday through the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler air while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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