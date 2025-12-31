Light rain arrives to finish 2025 and to start 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next low pressure system will bring another round of light rain to southern Arizona for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Much like our previous system, this one will not bring much in the way of rain or cold air.

From Wednesday afternoon through early Friday morning, most of us will see 0.10” to 0.25” and no snow is expected for the mountains because of the warmer temperatures associated with this system.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70° for the remainder of the week with lower 70s returning for the weekend.

We’ll have interesting weather to finish 2025 and to ring in 2026!

