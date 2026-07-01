Less wind will take us through the end of the week, but wildfire risk remains high through the Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less wind is expected through the end of the week, but wildfire risk will remain high as extremely dry air continues to flow across southern Arizona.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the Fourth of July weekend with highs reaching 105° by Sunday and overnight lows climbing back into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

We still don’t see the monsoon making a big comeback, but there is a chance of thunderstorms returning to southeastern Arizona as we begin next week.

For now, we’ll have to use extreme caution with regards to wildfire risk and hope that the monsoon returns next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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