Labor Day weekend brings a few thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will run just a little above seasonal averages as we go through Labor Day weekend.

Highs will hover close to 100° with overnight lows in the upper 70s all through Labor Day.

Isolated thunderstorms will continue across southeastern Arizona with Cochise and Santa Cruz counties having the best chance of rain.

A little better chance of rain arrives Monday and will be followed by slightly cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.

By the end of the week, highs will drop back into the lower 90s to bring just a hint of Arizona style fall-like weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

