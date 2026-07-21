Isolated flooding remains a possibility before drier air and triple-digit heat return for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will bring another chance of heavy rain and flooding to southern Arizona before drier air returns later in the week.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect for much of eastern and southeastern Arizona through Tuesday evening where some thunderstorms could produce up to 3” of rainfall.

High temperatures will stay in the 90s along with overnight lows in the mid-70s through Wednesday, but drier air will allow heat to build with highs around 105° to finish the week.

Only a slight chance of thunderstorms will be with us to finish the week with a little better chance of rain returning for the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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